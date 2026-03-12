Saints free agency rundown: Favorite signings and Biggest surprises (Analysis)

Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Aug 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) leaps to avoid the tackle of New Orleans Saints defensive end Chris Rumph II (98) during the first half at Caesars Superdome.

Analysis

Saints free agency rundown: Favorite signings and Biggest surprises

John Hendrix
Mike Triplett
Nick Underhill
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Mar 13, 20269:00 am

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