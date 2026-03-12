Saints free agency rundown: Favorite signings and Biggest surprises

Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) leaps to avoid the tackle of New Orleans Saints defensive end Chris Rumph II (98) during the first half at Caesars Superdome.
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