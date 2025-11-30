Rich Storry-Imagn Images
New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (4) intercepts a pass in front of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during the first half Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Analysis
Week 13 Rundown: Saints bring theatrics late, but comeback falls short in Miami
To Keep Reading
Subscribe to NewOrleans.Football, where members enjoy exclusive content, as well as a connection to tens of thousands of other New Orleans sports fans!
Loading...
Loading...